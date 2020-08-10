Don Everett wanted to introduce me to the owners of Deluxe Pastry Shop and I had an interesting morning.



First of all, I noticed the art work on the wall as you first enter, done by the War Horse – it was very impressive.



The bakery is located at 116 E. Main St., in Ravenna, and is open from 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Dave Adkins and wife Rachel, new owners, changed hours because many businesses and offices are closed due to the virus.



Working behind the counter were Becca Bush and Natalie Hartong, who also decorates the cakes. Rachel does the baking and Dave is the "jack of all trades."



Both owners are former nurses, who wanted to try something like this and since Rachel had a history with her Grandma and baking – this was it!



The couple puts in long hours, as you can imagine, but love it. They have lived in Ravenna their whole lives and attended Ravenna High School. They have three children.



By the way, they also bake dog biscuits. Stop in soon for a treat.



While Don and I were sitting in front of Icy Blast, Jeff Derthick, a city worker, was sweeping the sidewalks. Don explained the city sweeps once a week and different people water the plants that make a huge difference on Main Street.



All the planting looked beautiful, as well as the hanging baskets.



It was a beautiful day to sit out and enjoy our town!



I was invited to dinner at Judy Nagella’s home to visit nephew Dominic Nagella, who flew in from Texas for a few days. He was here to drive his sister, Gina, back to Texas for a visit and didn’t want to be without her car while there. This gave him a chance to visit Ravenna.



Gina is a recent grad of Malone College and is looking for a job (hopefully not in Texas).



Dom and wife, Farrah, are the proud parents of two little sons and that’s where Gina comes in. Both parents work from home and Gina is great with the boys.



I got caught up on all the news about the Texas Nagellas, including Dave Nagella and mom Beatrice Dixon, and Paul Nagella. All is well and same as Ohio, coping with COVID-19.



It was wonderful to see Dom and I’m looking forward to a possible visit in September when he returns with his family and deposits Gina to us.



I hope you had a chance to see the implement study displayed at 260 W. Main St., formerly the Carriage House.



Jason Kentner invited us to visit the storefront workshop to discuss ideas shown in the displays for the future of Ravenna. Jason has a Harvard University master’s degree in landscape architecture and serves on the faculty of Ohio State University’s College of Engineering.



Another cancellation – University Hospitals Portage Medical Center in Ravenna is canceling the Auxiliary-sponsored Craft Fair, planned for October, since the hospital is doing its best to keep everyone safe.



It will be held again in October 2021.



Please wear your masks and try to stay healthy!



Call Angie Reedy at 330-297-7228 with your Ravenna news.