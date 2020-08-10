A mountain bicycle was reported stolen in late July from outside a business on the 2500 block of East Main Street, according to the Bexley Police Department.

A resident on the 800 block of Vernon Road reported his bicycle was stolen around 10:44 p.m. July 25. The bicycle was unlocked and sitting in his driveway, according to reports.

In other recent Bexley police reports:

* A resident on the 800 block of Montrose Avenue reported a wallet was taken between 9 p.m. July 25 and 7:30 a.m. July 26 from her locked vehicle parked behind her residence.

* A resident on the first block of North Cassady Avenue reported her laptop computer was not returned by her repair technician between July 25 and July 26 and she cannot make contact with him in any way.