The city of Canal Winchester is ready to dump its longtime trash-hauler after seeking bids for the service for the first time in more than 20 years.

Waste Management, which has operations in the city, currently charges residents about $16 per month, with additional fees for fuel or cart rental, as part of a 10-year contract that expires Sept. 30.

However, the company's prices were higher than two other haulers that provided options during a recent request-for-proposal process. Also, Waste Management did not offer a fixed-rate contract.

City Council heard the first of three readings Aug. 4 of an ordinance to authorize Mayor Mike Ebert to enter into a contract with Rumpke Waste & Recycling, which offered the lowest prices and fixed costs over a five-year contract.

The other two readings are expected at council's Aug. 17 and Sept. 7 meetings.

"Rumpke is a strong regional company ... and it has the city of Columbus contract," Matt Peoples, public service director, told council members. "We feel they are right for our residents at this time. ... Unfortunately, we couldn't keep our relationship going with Waste Management. It just didn't work out."

Under Rumpke's proposal, residents would pay $19.50 per month for weekly trash collection and recycling. The costs include trash and recycling carts -- 96 gallons and 65 gallons -- with the option to rent additional containers for $3.50 and $3 per month, respectively. The proposed contract also includes a 10% senior discount.

Local Waste Services offered the same services for a fixed-rate contract at $19.95 per month.

Waste Management's proposal included weekly trash collection and every-other-week recycling for $20.25 per month. However, the charges increased annually to $23.68 per month in the contract's fifth year.

The three companies also offered proposals for automated services, which involve a truck equipped with a mechanical arm that extends and dumps a special cart designed for the truck.

Rumpke's proposal for automated service was the lowest at $19.05 per month, fixed throughout the five years of the contract. Local Waste Services offered automated service for a five-year fixed fee of $19.45 per month. Waste Management's proposal was for $23.25 per month for the first year of automated service, increasing to $27.18 per month by year five.

However, Peoples indicated any associated cost savings wouldn't be enough to justify the service because only a little more than 60% of residents currently use trash carts. The others set out trash in bags or their own containers.

"With everything having to be in the carts (for automated service), that savings just didn't pan out to be or was right for our residents at this time," he said.

Proposals were evaluated by Peoples, Mayor Mike Ebert, Councilman Will Bennett, Construction Services Administrator Bill Sims and Finance Director Amanda Jackson.

