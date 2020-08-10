Columbus police officers were dispatched to a bank on the 5000 block of North High Street on a disturbance call at 11:05 a.m. Aug. 1.

There, the bank manager said, he became suspicious when an older woman attempted to withdraw cash to buy a car.

The woman, who was dressed in pajamas, was with a salesman from a Columbus car dealership, police said.

The woman is known to have serious mental issues and does not have access to her bank accounts, according to reports.

Police said the salesman had drafted paperwork for the purchase, even though the woman had no identification. The paperwork showed a purchase price of $11,047 for a 2010 Honda Civic -- far above the value of the vehicle, police said.

The salesman was found to have a warrant for nonpayment of child support and was taken into custody, reports said.

In other recent Clintonville police reports:

* A resident of the first block of West Tulane Road told police Aug. 4 that his vehicle had been repossessed June 16.

The man said his personal property was inside the vehicle when it was taken.

Items inside the vehicle included a tablet computer worth $300, shoes and clothing valued at $160, a tire pump worth $100, sunglasses worth $150, $50 cash, a toy worth $40, a $50 knife, floor mats valued at $100 and a $35 bus pass.

The man said the vehicle was slated to be sold at auction Aug. 5 and was told his property had been thrown out, but he said he could see his items inside the car in the photo posted online with the auction information.

* An intoxicated man reportedly refused to exit a COTA bus and attempted to start a fight with the driver while the bus was stopped near North High Street and East North Broadway at 8:28 p.m. Aug. 2.

The man was arrested for disorderly conduct and was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital due to his level of intoxication, reports said.

* A man reported two key fobs, together worth $700, were stolen from a vehicle parked on the 100 block of Crestview Road at 4:45 a.m. July 29.

The victim said the vehicle was locked and showed no signs of forced entry.

* A man who lives on the 3100 block of North High Street reported receiving threats via phone at 6 p.m. Aug. 1.

According to reports, the caller told him, "I might show up at your house, and it will be your last day and not my last day."

* A man reported someone had assaulted him at 5 p.m. Aug. 2 on the 4900 block of North High Street.

* Reports said a known suspect fired a gun at 11:30 p.m. July 31 in the 500 block of Jeffrey Place.

* A resident of the 3700 block of Weston Place reported July 28 an unknown person had used her personal information to open a credit card in her name.

The victim said she received a card she did not authorize that was connected to her checking account and had a cash balance of $3,250.

* A man reported his car worth $3,500 was stolen at 6 a.m. Aug. 2 while it was parked on the 3600 block of Brinell Street West.

* A resident of the first block of Richards Road reported Aug. 3 that several cellphones were purchased and a cellphone account was opened using his personal information.