Although Dublin residents have been able to enjoy Riverside Crossing Park's west plaza since it opened this spring, they'll have to wait a little longer until the east plaza opens.

Dublin Parks & Recreation Department director Matt Earman said the upper terrace of the east plaza should open in the middle of next year, and its lower terrace should open later in 2021.

Construction remains on schedule and hasn't been affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Earman said.

The current construction phase costs $14 million, he said.

The park's plazas are linked by the pedestrian bridge spanning the Scioto River. The bridge connects Dublin's Historic District along North High Street with the Bridge Street District, most of which is off Riverside Drive.

The east plaza will include a pavilion with restrooms, a large lawn, seating areas, a promenade and water features. The plaza will align with Bridge Park Avenue and provide access from the pedestrian bridge to the park.

A livestream of the construction is available at bridgestreet.dublinohiousa.gov/riverside-park.

The west plaza substantially is complete, Earman said. It features an open area with bench seating and landscaping in a prime spot between the Avenue and the Pearl restaurants.

The plaza's opening is well-timed, Earman said. City leaders have noticed more people outside enjoying Dublin's parks because of the pandemic, he said.

Scott Dring, executive director of the Dublin Convention & Visitors Bureau, said Riverside Crossing Park not only will be a great amenity for residents but also will serve as an attraction for visitors to enjoy in downtown Dublin, help to create jobs and boost the local economy.

"We're excited to help the city program and attract a variety of events and entertainment to the park in the coming years," he said.

