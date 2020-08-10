Gahanna police responded to a report of juveniles fighting at Shull Skate Park, 236 Granville St., at 9:12 p.m. July 25.

Most of the teenagers went into a nearby business, reports said, and it was determined the group was arguing over a girl.

One teen said nothing happened and he didn't need police help, reports said.

In other Gahanna police incident reports:

* A man alleged a woman threatened to pepper-spray him on Abbington Place, according to a report received at 9:45 p.m. July 26.

* The window of a vehicle was broken while the owner was inside an Agler Road business, according to a report received at 11:11 a.m. July 28.

* A credit card, $40 and insurance cards were stolen from a vehicle on Hemston Court, according to a report received at 7:36 a.m. July 26.

* A tablet was stolen from a vehicle on Arbors Circle, according to a report received at 8:22 a.m. July 26.

* An unlocked vehicle was rummaged through overnight on Banbury Drive but nothing was taken, according to a report received at 1 p.m. July 26.

* A vehicle was scratched sometime overnight on Diven Court, according to a report received at 6:18 p.m. July 27.

* A pet chicken was in the backyard of a McCutcheon Road residence, and the reporting party didn't know where it belonged, according to a report received at 8:17 p.m. July 24. The chicken was returned to the owner, who lives on Hines Road, reports said.

* A theft was reported from a construction trailer on Olde Ridenour Road, according to a report received at 7:42 p.m. July 23.