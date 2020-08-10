A man told Columbus police two people took his vehicle by force between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. July 29.

The incident took place on the 1400 block of Parsons Avenue, according to reports.

In other recent police reports from the German Village area:

* A $100 purse, $1,000 cash and a credit card were stolen between 5 and 6 p.m. July 30 on the 300 block of Greenlawn Avenue, reports said.

* Two purses, together worth $325, along with credit and identification cards and $90 cash were reported stolen between 4 and 5:27 p.m. Aug. 3 from a vehicle in the 400 block of West Whittier Street.

The victim reported around $500 had been charged to each credit card at various locations.