Grove City police responded Aug. 3 to three reports of tools stolen from work vehicles parked at area hotels.

An employee of a New Philadelphia company told police tools valued at $1,700 were stolen from his company truck overnight Aug. 2 while he was staying at a hotel on the 4100 block of Parkway Centre Drive.

An employee from the Canton branch of the same company reported tools valued at $4,000 were stolen from his company truck during the same timeframe while it was parked at the same hotel.

An employee of a Parkersburg, West Virginia, company told police numerous tools valued at $5,000 were stolen between 7:30 and 8:05 p.m. Aug. 3 from his work van while it was parked at a hotel on the 1600 block of Buckeye Place.

In other recent Grove City police reports:

* A Columbus woman told police her purse was stolen from her shopping cart between 6 and 7:03 p.m. Aug. 2 while she was at a store in the 1500 block of Stringtown Road.

The purse, valued at $300, contained $150 in cash, headphones valued at $298, a cellphone valued at $240 and credit and debit cards.

The woman said she returned her cart at 6 p.m. to the front of the store and accidentally left her purse in it.

She later contacted the store after she realized she had left the purse in the cart.

The store's loss-prevention officer reviewed surveillance video that showed another person switched his cart with the woman's and took the cart to his vehicle. A woman who was with that person reached into the cart and took the purse.

* A resident of the 1200 block of Deerpath Court told police July 29 about a possible scam.

The resident said a man provided a name and called him multiple times between July 27 and 29. Although he was having difficulty remembering all of the details of the calls, the resident told police he remembered the caller told him that money was going to be deposited in his bank account and he would need to mail that money to him in California. He was told to obtain gift cards so the victim purchased two gift cards valued at $500 each at a store.

The caller then directed the resident to buy more gift cards at another store, and he followed the instructions, purchasing 10 cards valued at $100 each.

He then gave the caller the gift-card numbers over the phone.

The resident's bank alerted him that an online transfer had occurred from his checking account to his savings account in the amount of $5,000 on July 27 and for $8,000 on July 28.

On July 28, the victim withdrew $19,000, which he expedited through FedEX for a $128 fee.

The cash was sent to the address the caller had provided to the resident. The package with the cash was delivered July 29, before police had an opportunity to ask FedEx to stop the delivery.

* Two men reported their cars were broken into July 28 while parked at the Mid-Ohio Foodbank, 3960 Brookham Drive.

The first victim told police he parked a relative's car at 8:40 a.m. and returned at 11:55 a.m. to find the front passenger-side window broken.

Items in the glove box and center console had been disturbed.

He said he called the vehicle owner, who told him his wallet had been in the car.

The wallet was missing when the broken window was discovered.

A Columbus man said a window on his vehicle was broken out between 8:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. and several items, including jewelry, a pair of sunglasses, tools and $1,700 were stolen. Total loss was $3,350.