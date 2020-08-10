A robbery occurred about 5 a.m. July 26 at Circle K, 4235 Avery Road, according to the Hilliard Division of Police.

A man wearing a mask and brandishing a gun demanded and took $60, police said.

Officers arrived at the scene within 20 seconds of the incident but did not find the alleged robber.

Detectives posted an image of the man on social media, said police spokeswoman Andrea Litchfield.

He was described as a white man wearing a gray Nike sweatshirt with red writing, blue pants, black boots and a blue bandanna.

As of Aug. 6, no charges in connection to the robbery had been filed, Litchfield said.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

* Officers responded to a call of shots fired and an attempted aggravated robbery at 10 p.m. July 28 at Roger A. Reynolds Municipal Park, 3800 Veterans Memorial Drive.

The shots were fired near the basketball courts at the park, Litchfield said.

Two 19-year-old Columbus residents told an officer that three men wearing masks and holding handguns exited a black vehicle and confronted them, asking "where the sack was."

The men said they did not know what they were talking about and ran away in separate directions, according to the report.

One of the men told police he ran toward the basketball courts in the park and two of the three men that chased him "fired approximately five rounds at him," according to the report.

The man said he was not injured.

The other man told police one of the three men chased him toward a pond at the park and never fired the gun, according to the report.

A person who called 911 told police he was fishing when he heard "several pops" that "sounded like gunshots."

During the course of the investigation, officers learned another 19-year-old Columbus man was involved. That man, after returning to the park later the same night, said the same three men pointed a gun at him and a passenger in his vehicles before he drove away.

Other officers and a K-9 unit searched the park and the surrounding area but did not find any shell casings or bullet strikes, according to the report.

* Two gold rings worth $2,000 and $215 in cash were reported stolen at noon July 27 at a residence on the 4800 block of Hillcrest Street North. No signs of forced entry were found.

* Magnets worth $14 were reported stolen between 2:20 and 11 p.m. July 28 from a residence on the 4700 block of Crystal Lake Drive.

* A resident on the 4500 block of Dirham Lane reported mail was stolen between 11:30 and 11:45 a.m. July 30.

A 40-year-old man was arrested for felony possession of drugs at 8:30 p.m. July 24 at Lacon Road and Edgewyn Avenue. The incident also involved identity fraud and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the report.

* A 23-year-old man was arrested for possession of drug-abuse instruments, a misdemeanor, at 6:45 p.m. July 26 at Leap Road and Northwest Parkway.

* A 53-year-old man was arrested for drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors, at 2:55 p.m. July 28 on the 4100 block of Trueman Boulevard.