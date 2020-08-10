To the Editor:

This is regarding the article titled "Council nod paves data center's way" by Kevin Corvo, which appeared on page one of the July 23 edition of the ThisWeek Hilliard Northwest News.

I attended the July 13 Hilliard City Council hearing on the Grener tract. There were well over a dozen residents who also watched and commented. All comments were read to the council by their recorder. Only one resident comment was acknowledged by the council.

I believe most residents don't want this data center, just like they don't want Alton Place and didn't want the Amazon data centers. The council members ignores their constituents and do as they please, which appears to be driven by developer- and business-friendliness. They will not be satisfied until every square foot of land in Hilliard has a building sitting on it.

Residents will not benefit from this rezoning in any way. If past performance is any indicator, whoever builds that data center will no doubt be handed a 15-year, 100% tax break.

A current lack of funding for parks and recreation development was a very poor excuse for ramrodding the rezoning through. A 2018 land-use report the city published indicated that overdevelopment in Hilliard has had a hard, negative impact on wildlife habitats. It would have harmed no one to allow that land to sit as fallow greenspace until sometime in the future.

It appears our local government is no better than what we suffer at the state and national level.

Don Kloss

Hilliard