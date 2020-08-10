Noble County



911/Sheriff



Tuesday, Aug. 4



9:03 a.m., ill person, Wagner Road; United Ambulance.



8:45 a.m., animal complaint, Opossum Run Road.



4:26 a.m., traffic stop, Nicholson Road.



4:01 a.m., deputy requested, Sunset Road.



3:03 a.m., lift assistance, Lakeview Drive, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



1:12 a.m., medical transport, Columbus; United Ambulance.



12:11 a.m., suspicious activity, Rado Ridge Road.



Monday, Aug. 3



11:01 p.m., suspicious person, Pipa Road.



8:31 p.m., traffic stop, Fairground Road.



6:20 p.m., telephone harassment, Bronze Heights Road.



6:09 p.m., traffic stop, Olive Street, Caldwell.



5:57 p.m., investigation, Bates Road.



5:34 p.m., reckless driver, Marietta Road.



5:10 p.m., medical transport, Cambridge; United Ambulance.



2:39 p.m., chest pains, Crooked Tree Road; United Ambulance.



12:51 p.m., investigation, Crooked Tree Road.



12:48 p.m., investigation, Crooked Tree Road.



12:30 p.m., keep the peace, West Street, Caldwell.



11:31 a.m., investigation, Ashton Hill Road.



10:01 a.m., robbery, Hunkadora Road; United and deputies.



8:39 a.m., medical transport, Cambridge.



8:29 a.m., animal complaint, Woodsfield Road.



6:36 a.m., alarm activation, Seneca Dam Road.



Sunday, Aug. 2



10:21 p.m., difficulty breathing, Sheepskin Ridge Road; United Ambulance.



9:47 p.m., trespassing complaint, Wagner Road.



9:15 p.m., chest pains, Maple Avenue, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



6:56 p.m., traffic stop, Mitchell Road.



6:02 p.m., parking complaint, Brown Road.



4:14 p.m., keep the peace, Brown Road.



3:07 p.m., keep the peace at a hotel, Fairground Road.



2:25 p.m., road hazard, Pine Lake Road.



1:29 p.m., traffic stop, Marietta Road.



9:29 a.m., possible stroke, Crooked Tree Road; United Ambulance.



2:51 a.m., fire investigation, Belford Street, Caldwell.



2:47 a.m., suspicious person, Summit Avenue, Caldwell.



1:59 a.m., unknown rescue, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



12:21 a.m., aggravated assault, Armstrong Hill Road.



Saturday, Aug. 1



11:06 p.m., alarm activation, Laughlin Trail, Pleasant City.



10:40 p.m., safety check/emergency notification, Harl Weiller Road; United and deputies.



7:53 p.m., recovered property, Ashton Hill Road.



7:36 p.m., aggravated assault, Pelican Drive.



7:24 p.m., suspicious vehicle, Marietta Road.



3:19 p.m., ill person, Fairground Road; United Ambulance.



2:52 p.m., ill person, Marietta Road; United and Belle Valley FD.



1:08 p.m., parking complaint, Woodsfield Road.



12:53 p.m., parking complaint, East Union Hill Road.



11:59 a.m., ill person, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



11:50 a.m., ill person, Summit Court, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



8:41 a.m., special detail, Noble County Airport; United and Belle Valley FD.



6:57 a.m., auto accident, Batesville Road. No injuries reported.



2:09 a.m., traffic stop, Belle Valley.



12:09 a.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.



Friday, July 31



11:44 p.m., disorderly conduct, Ada Street, Caldwell.



7:04 p.m., person hemorrhaging, Sanford Lane, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



5:51 p.m., medical transport, Cambridge; United Ambulance.



4:06 p.m., domestic dispute, Lashley Road.



3:40 p.m., animal complaint, Don Wiley Road.



2:37 p.m., medical dispatch, Cambridge; United Ambulance.



12:04 p.m., domestic dispute, Lashley Road.



11:30 a.m., trespassing complaint, Novello Road.



10:33 a.m., animal complaint, Wolf Run Road.



7:36 a.m., road hazard, McConnelsville Road.



4:44 a.m., reckless driver, I-77; State Highway Patrol.



4:18 a.m., suspicious person, Main Street, Caldwell.



3:06 a.m., suspicious vehicle, Main Street, Caldwell.



12:33 a.m., chest pains, Lew Martin Road; United and Summerfield FD.



Thursday, July 30



11:32 p.m., suspicious person, Fairground Road; United and deputies.



9:59 p.m., chest pains, Brown Road; United, Belle Valley FD and deputy.



7:24 p.m., overdose/poisoning, Deer Road; United Ambulance.



5:10 p.m., ill person at the prison, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.



5:02 p.m., medical transport; Cambridge; United Ambulance.



2:38 p.m., trespassing complaint, Marietta Street, Sarahsville.



2:34 p.m., unconscious person, Liberty Street; United, Belle Valley FD and deputies.



1:41 p.m., unknown rescue, North Street, Caldwell; United and deputies.



1:14 p.m., assisted other agency, Lashley Road.



1:08 p.m., suspicious activity, West Street, Caldwell.



12:12 p.m., hit-skip accident, Main Street, Caldwell.



10:17 a.m., chest pains, Summit Avenue, Caldwell; United, Belle Valley FD and deputy.



9:18 a.m., animal complaint, Darrah Ridge Road.



6:36 a.m., breaking and entering, I-77; highway patrol.



Wednesday, July 29



11:10 p.m., aggravated assault, Fairground Road.



8:04 p.m., injury accident, Brick Road; United, Belle Valley FD and deputies.



6:48 p.m., suspicious activity at a store, Olive Street, Caldwell.



6:10 p.m., breaking and entering, Curtis Ridge Road.



5:32 p.m., suspicious person, Spruce/Miller streets, Caldwell.



5:09 a.m., assisted other agency.



5:04 p.m., investigation, North Street, Caldwell.



4:16 p.m., suspicious person at a bank, North Street, Caldwell.



4:04 p.m., suspicious person at the laundromat, Caldwell.



4 p.m., reckless driver, Marietta Road.



3:50 p.m., disabled vehicle, Belle Valley Road.



3:23 p.m., injury accident, Cape Horn Road.



12:10 p.m., safety check/emergency notification, Cumberland Street, Caldwell.



10:23 a.m., suspicious person at a store, Olive Street, Caldwell.



10:14 p.m., investigation, Mitchell Road.



10:04 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



9:22 a.m., animal complaint, Second Street, Belle Valley.



9:05 a.m., commercial fire alarm, West Hills Lane.



9:01 a.m., menacing complaint, Summit Avenue, Caldwell.



8:36 a.m., animal complaint, Horton Hollow Road.



7:49 a.m., breaking and entering, Belford Street, Caldwell.



Tuesday, July 28



10:41 p.m., firearm discharged, Main Street, Summerfield.



9:34 p.m., ill person, Railroad Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



8:31 p.m., subpeona service, Dungannon Road.



5:49 p.m., injury accident, Seneca Lake Road; United, Belle Valley FD and deputies.



5:27 p.m., theft complaint, Sycamore Street, Caldwell.



4:10 p.m., medical transport, Cambridge; United Ambulance.



2:37 p.m., trespassing complaint, Spruce Street, Caldwell.



2:26 p.m., possession of drug paraphernalia, Olive Street, Caldwell.



12:58 p.m., illegal dumping, Hunkadora Road.



12:01 p.m., animal complaint, I-77; highway patrol.



10:35 a.m., medical transport, Byesville; United Ambulance.