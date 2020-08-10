Picture a large, 2-story room with a luxury car or two, a big-screen TV and a bar to entertain guests.

This is the concept that Michigan resident Brad Oleshansky wants to bring to New Albany: high-end private garages for storing and displaying vehicles, with customized areas for entertaining family, friends and clients.

"It's all about community and less about storage," Oleshansky said.

New Albany wouldn't be Oleshansky's first attempt at trying out his model.

Oleshansky has built a similar project in Pontiac, Michigan, called the M1 Concourse. He said it is believed to be the largest private garage community in the world -- and he has sold more than 220 garages there.

He said he has similar sites under development in Nashville, Tennessee, and Tampa, Florida.

Oleshansky said he chooses his sites based on data, including the locations of cars of a certain type and value; growth and wealth statistics; and such factors as zoning regulations that prevent people from building large garages elsewhere.

Columbus was a "top-10" market for one of his sites, Oleshansky said, and by ZIP code, New Albany was a key location in the region.

New Albany's site would be known as the Motor Enclave.

Oleshansky said the Motor Enclave would have about 165 garages, which would range in price from $160,000 to around $550,000 to purchase.

Many buyers add a second story to display cars on the first floor and create entertainment spaces upstairs, he said. Some garage buyers don't even have cars, he said.

"Everyone uses it in a different way," he said.

Before the project progresses, New Albany City Council would have to approve a rezoning proposal.

City Council is scheduled to hear the rezoning proposal Tuesday, Aug. 18, and Sept. 1, said city planner Chris Christian.

The rezoning would affect 19.68 acres north of state Route 161, south of Smith's Mill Road and west of Kitzmiller Road.

Attorney Aaron Underhill, the legal representative for the Motor Enclave project, said the New Albany Planning Commission on Aug. 3 voted 4-0 to recommend council members approve the rezoning proposal.

The land is a planned-unit development now, Underhill said. It would remain PUD, but the rezoning would add regulations and development standards related to the proposed use, he said.

If council approves the rezoning, the Motor Enclave would file a final development plan that would require approval from the planning commission, Underhill said.

Ten buildings are planned for the site, although Underhill said the construction would be market-driven and would occur in phases. The initial construction would include two to three buildings, he said.

The buildings would vary in size, from 6,700 square feet to up to 28,000 square feet, Underhill said. The units inside the buildings would range from 600 to 2,400 square feet, he said.

An 11th building would be a community space accessible to unit owners and their guests, Underhill said. That building, about 15,000 square feet, would be part of the initial construction, and it could include cars and car accessories for sale, he said.

