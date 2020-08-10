Two men recently were accused of drug-related offenses after New Albany Police Department officers responded to a call reporting two men sitting in a vehicle at a service station on Johnstown Road and possibly involved with narcotics.

The caller said "crack pipes" fell out of the men's van after it pulled up to fuel pumps at the station, according to the police report.

A 30-year-old Sunbury man was given a court summons for possession of drug paraphernalia, and a 26-year-old New Straitsville man was given a court summons for possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance after officers responded at 1:43 p.m. Aug. 1.

Officers searched the vehicle and found 0.73 gram of heroin, a glass pipe, two suboxone tablets, marijuana and various other drug paraphernalia, according to the report.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

* A 21-year-old Columbus man was cited for drug paraphernalia after officers at 3:38 a.m. Aug. 2 responded to the 5200 block of Forest Drive to assist another officer.

* Officers were dispatched at 10:46 p.m. Aug. 1 to the 4500 block of Neiswander Square on the report of juveniles egging a residence.

* A burglary was reported at 10:07 p.m. July 31 at a residence on the 7700 block of Arboretum Court. Officers found glass in the residence's back door was broken.

* A 26-year-old Columbus man was cited for drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 12:52 a.m. July 31 at state Route 161 westbound and Johnstown Road.

* A 32-year-old Logan man was cited for possessing drug-abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 3:30 p.m. July 30 at East Main and North High streets.

* A 21-year-old Granville woman was arrested at 2:59 p.m. July 29 after officers were dispatched to New Albany Village Hall, 99 W. Main St., to make an arrest for the woman's probation violation caused by driving under suspension.

* An attempted motor-vehicle theft was reported at 5:11 p.m. July 29 on the 6800 block of Margarum Bend.

* A 32-year-old Newark man was charged with OVI after officers at 2:24 p.m. July 29 responded to a business on the 9800 block of Johnstown Road on the report of a man making threats to customers. The man also was cited for disorderly conduct.

* Two credit cards were reported stolen at 12:14 p.m. July 29 from a vehicle on the 5700 block of Thompson Road. The person who stole the cards made purchases at a department store with both credit cards, according to the report.

* Officers were dispatched at 11:52 p.m. July 29 to Griswold Drive and Thurston Hall Boulevard on the report of juveniles throwing eggs at vehicles. Officers planned to send charges to the juvenile division of the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office for evaluation.

* A cellphone was reported stolen at 2:33 p.m. July 28 on the 5000 block of Forest Drive.

* Fraudulent credit card charges totaling $77.32 were reported at 7:26 p.m. July 27 on the 7700 block of Sutton Place.

* A resident on the 6000 block of East Dublin-Granville Road at 12:36 p.m. July 27 told police someone threw a ball through her window.