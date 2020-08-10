Two women on 5300 block of Hedgewood Road reported someone fired shots into their residence and one of their vehicles at 3:52 a.m. July 25.

According to the reports, a camera at the women's home captured images of a "small sedan driving by and audio of the gunshots," as well as the vehicle fleeing southbound on Hedgewood.

The victims weren't injured, but the report said $500 in damages occurred to the residence's drywall, and another $300 in damage was caused to a front window. Estimates for the damages to the vehicle were not provided.

The victims told police they don't know of any possible suspects. Nine shell casings were found in front of the residence.

In other recent incident reports from the Northland area:

* Two men on the 6700 block of Piccadilly Place reported the theft of four prescription inhalers, valued together at $120, from their residence between 9 p.m. July 24 and 12:03 p.m. July 25.

* A Columbus woman reported the theft of $700 from her purse by someone she knows while the two were staying in a hotel on the 800 block of East Dublin-Granville Road between 8 p.m. July 25 and 10 p.m. July 26.

* A Columbus man reported he was smoking a cigarette on the 5600 block of Knighthood Lane about 7 p.m. July 24 when he was assaulted by three men who stole his cellphone valued at $300.

* A Columbus woman on the 6000 block of Trowbridge Way reported a man she knows kicked dents in her vehicle at 7 p.m. July 26, causing $500 in damage, and then ran over her cellphone valued at $1,200.

* A woman on the 5800 block of Millbrook Road reported someone broke two windows to her vehicle at 1:27 a.m. July 27, causing $400 in damage.

* A man on the 1100 block of Rockwood Place reported the theft of a handgun valued at $469 from his vehicle between 11 p.m. July 21 and 9:10 a.m. July 22.

* A woman on the 5700 block of Millbank Road reported the theft of a handgun valued at $500 from her vehicle between 10 p.m. July 25 and 12:10 p.m. July 27.

* A man on the 5800 block of Sinclair Road reported the theft of tools valued at $200 and $15 in cash from his vehicle between 8 p.m. July 27 and 9:45 a.m. July 28.

* A woman on the 4800 block of Kinghill Drive reported someone slashed two of her vehicle's tires causing $200 in damage 10 p.m. July 27 and 9 a.m. July 28.

* A Dublin man reported he was providing a ride-share to an unknown man at 10:44 p.m. July 23 when the rider allegedly stole $87 in cash from the vehicle and fled in the area of Beechcroft Road and Forest Village Lane.

* A woman on the 1800 block of Windgate Court reported someone attempted to kick in a door to her residence at 3:15 a.m. July 27, causing $300 in damage.

* Three men on the 1800 block of Sunny Court reported they answered a knock at their door at 11:28 p.m. July 25, and 10 to 15 men pushed their way inside and robbed them of $1,800 in cash, a cellphone valued at $150, a wallet valued at $20 and a gold chain, no value provided.

* A purse valued at $30, cigarettes valued at $7.50 and two credit cards were stolen from a woman's unlocked vehicle while it was parked in the 1900 block of East Beaumont Road between 7 p.m. July 23 and 7 a.m. July 24.

* A handgun valued at $550 reportedly was stolen from a man's residence on the 4600 block of Cleveland Avenue between noon and 7:14 p.m. July 27.