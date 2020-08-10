Delaware County Sheriff's Office reports said shoplifters stole several laser-equipped tools on consecutive days from the same store.

Two men put laser distance meters and laser levels, together worth $1,798, in a shopping cart and exited through a side door at the store on the 7200 block of Graphics Way in Lewis Center in an incident reported at 12:07 p.m. July 30.

At 1:53 p.m. the previous day, a woman reportedly concealed two laser distance meters, together worth $292, in her pants and left without paying.

In other recent county sheriff's reports:

* Three packages, together worth $250, apparently were stolen from a residence on the 2100 block of Jewett Road in Powell in an incident reported at 9:29 a.m. July 30.

The homeowner received notification from a vendor that three packages had been delivered to his mailbox, but the packages were nowhere to be found, he said.

* Two men were seen engaging in a brief but physical altercation, resulting in minor injuries, at 11:37 p.m. July 17 on the 6600 block of Dublin Road.

Deputies said alcohol might have been a factor. The men have filed charges against one another, reports said.