A 48-year-old West Jefferson man was arrested for disorderly conduct after a ride-share driver told the Dublin Police Department that residents at the man's requested drop-off address said they did not know the passenger, according to a recent police report.

The driver at 8:08 p.m. July 24 told police that when he asked the man for his address again, he said "Dublin."

The driver brought the passenger to the police station at 6565 Commerce Parkway, he told police. He said when he stepped away from his vehicle to call police, the man also got out of the vehicle, walked to a nearby parking spot and urinated on the ground.

The driver told police he was apprehensive about the idea of transporting the heavily intoxicated man in his vehicle.

After several attempts to get the man to call for a ride, officers placed him under arrest.

In other recent Dublin police incident reports:

* An 18-year-old Dublin man was issued a summons through Dublin Mayor's Court for underage possession of alcohol after an officer at 2:06 a.m. July 30 noticed the man sitting on a street curb at Chaddington Drive and Dublin Road.

* A 29-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs July 29 on the 3700 block of Tuller Road.

* A 23-year-old woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs July 29 at Riverside Drive and state Route 161.

* A 25-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs July 27 on the 6800 block of Killilea Drive.

* Bills, medical scrubs and a garage-door opener, valued at $270 in total, were reported stolen at 4:09 p.m. July 26 from a vehicle parked on the 5100 block of Post Road.

* A 29-year-old man was charged with drug possession July 24 on U.S. Route 33 eastbound.

* A gift card, a debit card, a driver's license and a wallet were reported stolen at 7:43 p.m. July 24 at Avery Park, 7401 Avery Road.