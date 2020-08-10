A developer's request for a rezoning of the former Buckeye Ranch Equestrian Center site tentatively is scheduled on the Monday, Aug. 17, Grove City Council agenda for a first reading.

The planning commission Aug. 4 voted 4-0 to recommend that council approve the rezoning request. Planning commission member John Dubos was absent from the meeting.

Council likely will hold a public hearing, second reading and vote on the application from BBR Ventures on Sept. 21.

The applicant is proposing to redevelop the 32-acre site located on the west side of Hoover Road and about 1,400 feet north of London Groveport Road into a multiuse development that would include commercial and office uses along Hoover Road and multi-family housing on the remainder of the property.

City Council voted 3-2 on Sept. 3, 2019, to reject a preliminary development plan for the project.

Under city code, applicants may ask council to approve a rezoning request even if council has defeated a preliminary development plan.

The application seeks a rezoning of the site from SD-1 (Educational) to PUD-R (planned-unit-development-residential) and PUD-C (planned-unit-development-commercial.)

Subarea A is about 8.8 acres along Hoover Road and is proposed for use as office space, a daycare center, small retail and restaurant space and/or a coffee shop that would be no more than 5,000 square feet in size, Spergel said.

The other subarea would be about 23.3 acres and would include multifamily residential and/or an assisted-living facility, she said.

The zoning text proposes the future extension of Quail Creek Boulevard could potentially go through the site as part of the future roadway network shown by the thoroughfare map, including a new Interstate 71 overpass. Council approved the updated thoroughfare map in April 2019, Spergel said.

The city's development department staff "believes the mixture of commercial, office and multifamily residential uses will be in character with the area and will provide an appropriate transition between the existing uses near the site," she said.

The property to the north of the project site is zoned SD-1 and is used as the Buckeye Ranch facility.

The properties to the south are zoned PUD-R and PUD-C and are used as the Grove City Summit Apartments and Buckeye Grove Shopping Center.

The T Marzetti Co. warehousing facility is to the west on land zoned PUD-I (industrial) and the properties to the east are zoned for residential use and include single-family houses and condominiums.

The planning commission voted to recommend the rezoning with five stipulations that would make minor changes to the zoning text.

The developer has no objections to the stipulations, said attorney Donald Plank, who is representing BBR Ventures.

The final development plan for the day care center would be presented to the city "shortly," he said.

In 2019, the planning commission approved "a less-refined project" and recommended council approve the final development plan. Plank said.

"What has happened over the time when council disapproved it to (now) is the city has actively engaged the engineering to establish the alignment of the Quail Creek extension and the site plan reflects that preliminary engineering," Plank said.

"It's not an easy process for the applicant or the staff to anticipate the impact of an arterial that isn't built yet," he said.

