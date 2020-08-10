Upper Arlington police responded to the 1700 block of Arlingate Drive at 1:35 a.m. July 29 after a couple reported an unknown man was knocking on their back door, asking for help.

Upon arrival, police found a 38-year-old Columbus man who was in possession of a spoon that was believed to have drug residue on it.

The man, who also reportedly had constricted pupils and was sweating profusely, told police he had used methamphetamine five to six hours earlier and was being chased by several men. He also said he had been using drugs in his vehicle several hours earlier with an unknown man, when he fled the vehicle because unknown men had approached them.

After searching the area, police were able to find a vehicle matching the description given by the man at a gas station on West Henderson Road, no address provided.

The man was not charged but was given a wellness check by Upper Arlington Fire Division paramedics and taken home.

In other recent Upper Arlington Police Division reports:

* Three boys and one girl, ages not provided, were charged with criminal trespassing after allegedly being found on the roof at Barrington Elementary School, 1780 Barrington Road, at 9:21 p.m. July 29.

* Photography equipment valued together at $4,600 reportedly was stolen from a man's vehicle while parked outside his residence on the 3100 block of Edgefield Road between 1:07 and 1:15 a.m. July 30.

* A girls bicycle valued at $830 reportedly was stolen from the 1700 block of Barrington Road between midnight and 8:38 a.m. July 30.

* Several residents of a condominium complex on the 4700 block of Merrifield Place reported six to eight juveniles jumped a fence to the complex and were swimming in a pool and creating a disturbance around 4:20 p.m. July 28. Upon arrival, police were unable to locate the juveniles.