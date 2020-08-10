Whitehall police officers arrested a 25-year-old Columbus man for aggravated robbery, carrying a concealed weapon and having weapons under disability after they responded to a report of a robbery and gunfire at 6:14 p.m. Aug. 3 at La Primero Cellular, 4741 E. Main St.

According to an employee, two men entered the business through the front door brandishing guns, and one of the men threatened the people inside the store. One of the gunmen struck a customer on the head with a handgun, according to reports.

A woman with a child ran out the back door of the store, and one of the men reportedly fired a single shot in their direction.

The two men then ran out the front door, and the employees and customers exited through the back door, according to reports.

At some point, police said, the gunmen and those who had fled from the store encountered each other outside in an alley, and the men fired several shots at them before fleeing in a car, reports said.

Police found a shell casing and a bullet hole inside the store but did not find any shell casings outside, according to reports.

A heavy rainstorm began shortly after the incident, and another officer reported seeing a man walking on the 3900 block of Mound Street who matched the description witnesses provided of one of the men, including a distinctive tattoo under his left eye.

The man also had grass and leaves on his body, stuck to his skin and clothes because he was wet, according to reports.

Police detained the man and later searched him and found he had a gun, reports said.

The man was arrested, and when police asked where the other man was, he replied, "He left," reports said.

Officers obtained video footage from a building near the cellphone store that showed the events occurred as witnesses described, according to reports.

In other recent Whitehall police reports:

* Police charged a 48-year-old woman for domestic violence and assault, both misdemeanors, after responding to a report of a stabbing at 1:42 a.m. Aug. 3 at an apartment on the 4200 block of Rickenbacker Avenue.

A man told police the woman had cut him with a razor blade and then cut herself.

The man told police the suspect, his live-in girlfriend, had cut him with a razor blade during a verbal dispute when he attempted to leave the apartment.

She also told him she would tell police he had cut her, according to reports.

Whitehall medics transported the man to a local hospital for treatment.

The man also had an active warrant for his arrest, according to reports.

Officers could not find the woman at the scene but issued a warrant for her arrest for domestic violence and assault, according to reports.

* A man told police he was robbed at 9:02 p.m. July 30 outside his apartment on the 400 block of South Hamilton Road.

The man said he went to a nearby store to purchase a soda, and as he was leaving, a man got out of a green minivan and asked for money.

The man told police he was followed as he drove to his apartment building.

The man told police when he arrived, he drove around the parking lot several times in an attempt to lose the other driver.

When the man got out of his vehicle, the other man again demanded money and then punched him in the mouth, reports said.

A manager at the store where the man first reported seeing the other man in the minivan told police he recognized him as a customer who has asked other people in the parking lot for money.

* A Reynoldsburg man told police he was assaulted and robbed at 7:11 p.m. July 31 at Devoe Drive Thru, 4736 E. Main St.

The man reported his hat, flip-flops and lottery tickets were stolen.

Whitehall medics transported the man to a local hospital, reports said.

* Burglaries were reported at 1 p.m. Aug. 2 on the 4100 block of Mayflower Boulevard; at 9:55 a.m. Aug. 3 on the 3500 block of East Main Street; and at 2:15 p.m. Aug. 4 on the 3700 block of Palm Street.

* Vehicles were reported stolen at 11:05 p.m. July 29 at East Main Street and South Yearling Road; at 1:55 p.m. Aug. 1 at Wright Avenue and South Yearling Road; and at 10 a.m. Aug. 5 on the 4400 block of East Main Street.