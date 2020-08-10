The Olentangy Valley Centre is about to complete its transformation, with a new owner, new storefronts and, now, a looming controversy.

The north Columbus shopping center, which north of Worthington in Sharon Township and south of Powell and Delaware County, had a small office building that has been razed. And developer Continental Real Estate wants to replace it with a Sheetz gas station.

That plan, which is appropriately zoned, has prompted anger from residents in Worthington Hills and the small nearby community of Mount Air.

