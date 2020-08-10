A woman reported a scam at 11 a.m. July 21 in which she was convinced to purchase $500 worth of gift cards for her employer on the 500 block of Schrock Road, according to a recent Worthington Division of Police report.

The woman said she became suspicious and asked her supervisor if he had asked her to purchase the gift cards. He said no and she called her credit company and stopped payment on the purchase.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

* A $279 bicycle was stolen between 5:45 and 8 p.m. July 20 from a residence on the 300 block of West Dublin-Granville Road.

* A man was arrested for domestic violence and assault at 8:37 p.m. Aug. 2 after an alleged physical confrontation with his wife on East Wilson Bridge Road.

No injuries were reported.