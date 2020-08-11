The mode in which Hilliard City Schools students are expected to return to classes Aug. 24 for the next academic year should be determined Thursday, Aug. 13, according to the district.

The Hilliard school board on Aug. 10 approved a resolution to start school in the district's hybrid mode if Franklin County improves to the orange Level 2 of the Ohio Public Health Advisory Alert System on Aug. 13, according to district spokeswoman Stacie Raterman.

As of Tuesday morning, Aug. 11, Franklin County remained at the red Level 3 on the scale, which rates the risk level of the COVID-19 coronavirus in every county.

Ratherman said no further action would be needed Aug. 13, and the district would start school with remote learning if Franklin County remains at Level 3 or drops to Level 4 on that date.

After classes begin, district leaders will start determining the learning mode based on Franklin County's weekly coronavirus rating, she said.

"Starting on (Aug. 27), we will make a determination for the following week based on the Franklin County level each Thursday," Raterman said. "So we would let parents know (on) the 27th what mode we will operate under on (Aug. 31)."

The school board reached its decision on the resolution after consulting with Franklin County Public Health officials, but the district would not require the permission of the county health board to resume classes in they hybrid, according to Raterman.

This also reflects the district's revised Responsible Restart plan presented July 27 by Superintendent John Marschhausen in which the "all-in" in-person mode would occur only if Franklin County is at Level 1. A hybrid mode would be used in Level 2, and eLearning 2.0, the remote-learning mode that once was proposed only for Level 4, applies to levels 3 and 4, based on the revised plan.

Also on Aug. 10, the school board also approved a resolution to allow sports to continue while following the Ohio High School Athletic Association and Ohio Department of Health's recommendations, regardless of the district's instructional mode.

