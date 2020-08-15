Parents concerned about sending their children to school during the COVID-19 pandemic are asking about home schooling. Often they do not know all that home schooling entails. Here are the facts.



For starters, to provide home school instruction the person providing instruction must have a high school diploma or a certificate of high school equivalence (GED) or have standardized test scores that demonstrate high school equivalence or another equivalent credential found appropriate by the district superintendent. If you do not have one of the above qualifications, someone who has a college degree from a recognized college must supervise the instruction until you obtain a high school diploma or GED.



In order to start the home schooling procedure the parent or guardian must notify the superintendent of the public school district where your family resides about your intention to home school. Ohio law requires all children between the ages of 6 and 18 to attend school. Notification must be received no later than the first week of the start of the public school building the child would attend in the school district of residence or within one week of the date on which the child begins to reside in the district or within one week from the child’s withdrawal from a school. Failure to notify the school district of residence the family is homeschooling its child or children will result in truancy.



The notification to the school includes your qualifications to home school (see above) and confirmation you will provide a minimum of 900 hours of instruction. That must include the following subjects: language, reading, spelling and writing; geography; history of the United States and Ohio; national, state and local government; mathematics; science; health; physical education; fine arts, including music; and First Aid, safety and fire prevention.



You also will need to provide a brief outline of the curriculum for the current school year; a list of textbooks, correspondence courses, commercial curricula or other basic teaching materials you plan to use; and your signature.



Within 14 days of receiving your notification, the district superintendent will formally excuse your child/children from attendance laws for traditional schools. That means the child/children is not required to attend school per state law in order for you to home school the student.



If your family transfers to another district, the last district of residence, upon request from the parent/guardian, will forward the new district of residence a copy of the information supplied and related documents. If your family moves out of state, notification procedures for the new state of residence should be followed.



The home school notification process is an annual requirement. Each school year, the superintendent of the district in which your family resides must review your notification and determine you are in compliance with the home education regulations. You must submit with each annual notification assessment reports that comply with the options provided in the home education regulations. An annual assessment can be results from a certified standardized test that shows reasonable proficiency; or a written narrative from a certified teacher or other person mutually selected by the parent and the superintendent who has reviewed your child’s work and confirms progress in learning according to the child’s abilities; or an alternative assessment mutually agreed upon by the parent and the superintendent. Ohio law may allow some home school students to receive diplomas. See section 3313.6110 of the Ohio Revised Code.



