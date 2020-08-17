New Albany City Council on Tuesday, Aug. 18, is expected to vote on a resolution approving agreements for an Amazon.com Services LLC project that could create at least 1,000 jobs, according to a legislative report with the meeting agenda.

New Albany spokesman Scott McAfee said he was unable to comment on the project until after the council vote.

The project would be on 100 acres on the west side of Beech Road, south of the state Route 161 interchange, the report said.

The report does not provide specific information about the purpose of the project, but it said a total investment of $250 million is estimated, which includes $125 million for the construction of a minimum 700,000-square-foot, first-floor footprint.

The project would create a minimum of 1,000 jobs by the end of 2024, the report said, and a minimum estimated aggregate annual payroll for those new employees would be $31.2 million.

Construction is to begin in September and could conclude by August 2022, the report said.

If council members approve the resolution, the city would offer a 15-year, 100% real-property-tax abatement through its Community Reinvestment Area program, according to the report.

City Manager Joe Stefanov also would be authorized to enter into one or more development agreements that “will memorialize the infrastructure investments specific to roadway improvements that are a typical part of the engineering review process,” the report said.

Check ThisWeekNEWS.com/NewAlbany for updates to this developing story.

ssole@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSarah