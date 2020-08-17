Two thefts from vehicles recently were reported to the Bexley Police Department.

A resident on the 800 block of College Avenue reported that between July 31 and Aug. 2, someone entered his vehicle and stole a credit card, a debit card and a driver's license from the center console.

In addition, a resident on the first block of South Roosevelt Avenue reported that on Aug. 1, someone stole an item from a vehicle.

In other recent Bexley police incident reports:

* A resident on the first block of North Roosevelt Avenue reported someone damaged his vehicle Aug. 2.

* A resident on the 2400 block of Brentwood Road reported someone damaged an exterior light fixture on her garage between July 30 and Aug. 1.

* A resident on the 2400 block of Fair Avenue reported that between June 7 and 8, a known person stole three blank checks from his business account and then wrote the checks to himself and cashed them.