An employee of a business on the 4800 block of North High Street told Columbus police two people stole $1,000 worth of blood-pressure monitors at 7 p.m. Aug. 7.

The duo reportedly entered the store, gathered the items and left in the span of one minute.

A store employee was able to obtain the license-plate number of the car in which the two fled, reports said.

In other recent Clintonville police reports:

* Representatives of a church on the 3900 block of North High Street reported someone painted an inverted pentagram and two inverted crosses on the church's lawn sign between 3 p.m. Aug. 6 and 9 a.m. Aug. 8.

The person who reported the vandalism said the symbols often are associated with the occult, which is in conflict with the ideology of the church. Damage to the sign was estimated at $1,000.

* A resident of the first block of Deland Avenue reported someone shot a BB through the front window of his home at 9:15 p.m. Aug. 9.

Damage to the window was estimated at $2,500.

* A moped worth $2,000 was reported stolen at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 9 from the first block of Olentangy Street.

* A resident of the 200 block of Olentangy Street said she saw two people enter her garage and attempt to take items at 10:31 a.m. Aug. 9.

The resident said she entered the garage and disrupted the attempted theft; the two suspects fled in a vehicle being driven by another person, reports said.

* A resident of the first block of Webster Park Avenue reported a lawn mower worth $250 was stolen from his yard at 8 p.m. Aug. 11.

* A man told police another man pushed him down, causing him to scrape his elbow and knee, at 5 a.m. Aug. 7 on the 3000 block of Dorris Avenue.

However, the suspect told police he was moving the victim's property outside, with both men pushing and pulling, and the victim fell to the ground.

* A driver told police she was stopped at the intersection of Indianola Avenue and East Weber Road at 5:45 p.m. Aug. 9 when suspects approached her car and assaulted her.

* Someone stole patio furniture worth $400 from the front porch of a residence on the 200 block of East Como Avenue between 12:20 and 12:47 a.m. Aug. 11, reports said.

* An officer was dispatched Aug. 11 to the 100 block of Chatham Road on a report of fraud.

There, a woman said someone had obtained her credit-card number and charged $471 to the account.

The victim said she has possession of the card and it has been canceled.