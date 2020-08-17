Gahanna City Council unanimously approved legislation Monday, Aug. 17, to create a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area in the city’s Creekside District.

Those voting in favor of creating the DORA and enacting regulations included Jamie Leeseberg, Nancy McGregor, Karen Angelou, Merisa Bowers, Brian Larick, Stephen Renner and Michael Schnetzer.

The legislation allows individuals to walk within the DORA boundaries with an alcoholic beverage purchased from a participating establishment with a liquor permit.

The boundaries of what will be known as the Creekside Outdoor Refreshment Area are Big Walnut Creek to the west, High Street to the east, Granville Street to the south and North Street to the north.

Six qualified permit holders interested in participating in the DORA include Barrel & Boar, Local Cantina, Signatures Mill Stone Tavern, Old Bag of Nails Pub/Pour House, Nostalgia Brewing and Stadium Bar & Grill.

Larick said there has been a great deal of effort put into making the DORA safe and positive for the community.

He said he has been made aware of some district residents’ concerns about potential noise.

Larick asked police and the city’s parks department to keep a close eye on what is happening when the DORA goes into effect, and if there are any issues, to act quickly.

Bowers thanked all of the residents who weighed in on the issue as well as the administration for their candor.

She said she and her family are only enjoying food outdoors or via carryout because of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Bowers said the DORA offers a good transition at this time.

Laurie Jadwin, Gahanna mayor, said there are residents in the Creekside area who have concerns, but she wants to assure them any issues would be taken seriously.

She said there are safety and sanitation plans in place.

"Restaurants are vested in the success of the DORA," she said. "They need this to be successful."

She said residents could count on the city's support as well as that of the participating establishments.

The DORA will be in effect from 3 to 11 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Carrin Wester, city communications manager, said the city is hopeful implementation of the DORA will begin in September.

mkuhlman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekMarla