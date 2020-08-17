A man said he had thousands of dollars in construction equipment and home furnishings stolen on two occasions between 9 p.m. Aug. 1 and 10 a.m. Aug. 2 and at 1:34 p.m. Aug. 10.

Thefts occurred at a residence on the 400 block of East Sycamore Street, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

In the first break-in, a $250 table saw, $150 miter saw, $250 tile saw, $100 laser level, $100 air compressor, $140 oscillating tool, $100 TV and a $300 laptop computer were stolen.

In the second burglary, a $500 stove and $400 dishwasher were stolen.

In each incident, the burglar kicked open a locked door.

In other recent incident reports from German Village:

* A man said someone fired shots into his house at 5 a.m. Aug. 5 on the 800 block of East Whittier Street.

Police found eight .22-caliber casings and a bullet hole in the house.

* Between 12:30 and 8:05 a.m. Aug. 7, a burglar stole car keys and took the vehicle, along with a $400 TV and $1,000 laptop computer, from a residence on the 700 block of Jaeger Street.

* A motorcycle was reported stolen between 7 p.m. Aug. 4 and 7 p.m. Aug. 5 from the 200 block of East Whittier Street.

* Between 7:12 a.m. July 23 and noon Aug. 8, someone broke the driver's-side window of a vehicle parked on the 300 block of East Whittier Street.

The owner said nothing was missing, according to reports.