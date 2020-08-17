Grandview Heights police officers took three reports of stolen bicycles in a span of five days earlier this month.

A woman told police her daughter's bicycle and helmet, together worth $897, were stolen Aug. 6 while the girl was participating in a practice at Bobcat Stadium, 1587 W. Third Ave.

A resident of the 1200 block of Glenn Avenue reported his bicycle worth $450 was stolen Aug. 9 from in front of his home.

Finally, a resident of the 800 block of Northwest Boulevard told police Aug. 5 that two bikes and a tool set, together worth $350, had been stolen from his garage and his car during the past two months.

In other recent Grandview police reports:

* Officers conducted a random check of the license plate of a vehicle parked Aug. 8 at a business on the 1000 block of Dublin Road and discovered the car had been reported stolen out of Cleveland.

The driver of the car, a Columbus woman, was arrested and slated for a charge of receiving stolen property through Franklin County Municipal Court.

* A business on the 1000 block of Goodale Boulevard reported Aug. 12 that a customer rented a vehicle Aug. 5 with a fraudulent credit card.

The business was unable to locate the vehicle or make contact with the renter, reports said.

* A man reported sunglasses, cash, credit and debit cards and a checkbook, together worth $511, were stolen Aug. 4 from his car while it was parked in a garage on the 700 block of Yard Street.