An employee at Grove City High School, 4665 Hoover Road, reported Aug. 11 that the building had been damaged during an attempted break-in.

A blocking sled used by the football team was found in the school's parking lot, Grove City police reports said. It had been used to ram the school's doors, causing $2,000 in damage, according to reports.

The employee said a golf cart used by the school's music department had been taken from a fenced area at the rear of the school building, and a greenhouse also had been damaged.

The cart was found Aug. 11 at another school less than a mile away on Hoover Road, reports said.

In other recent Grove City police reports:

* Police responded Aug. 4 to reports of vehicles being broken into at three locations on Brookham Drive.

Officers were dispatched at 2:14 p.m. to a business on the 3900 block of Brookham Drive, where a Commercial Point man and a Circleville man reported windows were broken out of their cars.

The Circleville man told police that $15 in change and a change tray were stolen from his vehicle.

The incidents occurred between 7:30 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. Aug. 4.

At 4:11 p.m., officers went to a business in the 3600 block of Brookham, where three people reported their vehicles had been broken into.

A New Albany man said his car's window was shattered, but nothing was taken.

An Obetz man said his vehicle's window was broken and a wallet was stolen. An unsuccessful attempt was made to use his credit card at a gas station, reports said.

The third victim, a Galloway resident, told police $15 in change and a stick of deodorant were taken from his vehicle.

Finally, officers responded at 4:17 p.m. to another call at a business in the 3700 block of Brookham.

A Westerville man said he was driving his mother's pickup truck and that a window was broken and a handgun and fishing tackle were stolen from it.

A window of a car belonging to a Pataskala man, parked next to the Westerville man's truck, also was broken. The owner had been taken to a hospital earlier that day, reports said.

When officers contacted him, he said a handgun had been in the car's center console. When officers checked, the gun was missing, according to reports.

* A resident of the 3400 block of Addison Place reported Aug. 6 that her dog valued at $3,000 and a hamper of clothes worth $250 had been stolen.

The woman said a girl had been staying at her house but ran away. She said a neighbor had witnessed the girl and another girl entering the home and leaving with the dog and clothing, which later were recovered.

The two girls were arrested on burglary charges, reports said.

* The division manager for a gas company reported Aug. 7 that an employee at a gas station on the 2400 block of Stringtown Road had stolen $20,000 worth of lottery tickets between June 1 and Aug. 1.

The business was short $12,000 in lottery tickets between July 5 and Aug. 1, the manager reported. When video surveillance was reviewed, it was found that an employee July 6 had taken lottery tickets, scratched off the bar code and scanned them to see if they were winners. Video showed the employee discarding most of the tickets into a trash can and cashing out one ticket, taking cash from the register, reports said.

The business found it was short $8,000 in lottery tickets in June, but had not completed its internal investigation, reports said.

At the time of the report, the suspected employee had not been contacted, according to police.

* A Columbus woman reported her purse was stolen Aug. 8 from a store on the 1600 block of Stringtown Road.

The woman said she finished shopping about 2 p.m. and left the store, but later realized she had left her purse in a shopping cart. When she returned, the purse was gone, and the store said no one had turned in a purse, according to reports.

The purse contained $200 in cash, a cellphone valued at $700 and a pair of glasses worth $150.

* A cable contractor reported a meter valued at $2,000 was stolen Aug. 6 from his work truck while he was on a call at a home on the 4600 block of Snowy Meadow Drive.

* A resident of the 4400 block of Jody Drive told police Aug. 7 his vehicle was broken into overnight and a bag containing his wallet and $2,000 in cash was stolen.

* An employee of a North Clay, Kentucky, company reported Aug. 4 a scanner and tools, together worth $17,838, were stolen overnight from his company truck while he was staying at a hotel on the 1700 block of Buckeye Place.

The items were stolen from a locked storage locker on the truck, reports said.