Although not as catchy as the 1970s classic "A Horse with No Name," Hilliard has a park with no name.

But city leaders are working to change that.

Hilliard City Council on Monday, Aug. 24, will consider naming it Merchant Park.

The park is adjacent to the Makoy Center, 5462 Center St., nestled between it and the trailhead to the Heritage Rail Trail. A gazebo, benches and several pieces of metal artwork are inside the park.

The name will honor the area’s first Black settlers, said City Manager Michelle Crandall.

Crandall said Aug. 18 the administration would ask City Council to name the park via a resolution.

“City staff has been exploring an appropriate name for the area of parkland,” Crandall said.

The city first explored the origins of the Heritage Trail, but no primary individual or organization was found that would inspire a name for the park, according to Crandall.

According to Dawn Steele, a staff attorney for Hilliard, records indicated the Merchants were the first known Black family to own land and settle in Hilliard in 1850.

The 1850 U.S. Census listed Yammer and Tabitha Merchant, with their seven children, as a Black family living in Norwich Township, according to the administrative memorandum explaining the request to City Council.

The Merchant family arrived from Virginia as part of a movement of previously enslaved persons who received freedom upon the death of slave owners. The family settled in what is present-day Brookfield Village, according to the city’s research.

The Merchants became landowners and neighbors with the Fisher, Frazell, Roberts and Thomas families, according to the city.

City officials plan to celebrate the naming and dedication of Merchant Park in February 2021 as part of Black History Month, Crandall said.

They will work with the Hilliard Public Arts Commission to explore possibilities for artwork in conjunction with the event, she said.

Several family descendants have expressed support for the name and plan to participate in the park’s dedication, Crandall said.

“City staff is excited about this project that will honor the Merchant family as early settlers, educate the community about Black history and celebrate inclusion and diversity,” Crandall said.

“Minimal costs” will be associated with the signs and the dedication, according to the city. Estimated costs will be brought forward as part of the operating budget, according to the administrative memorandum.

Crandall, who began serving as Hilliard's first city manager in January after the city switched from a strong-mayor form of government, had expressed interest in naming the park upon learning it had none.

"It originated after a discussion (with the general manager for the Makoy Center) about better wayfinding to their business," Crandall said. "I mentioned directional signage to the park, and that is when I realized it did not have a name."

The city received the park from Hilliard City Schools in 1997, and although it technically is a park, it never received an official name as all the others in the city's park system have, said David Ball, director of communications for Hilliard.

