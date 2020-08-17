A heat gun, a soldering iron, a vacuum and chargers and batteries were reported stolen to the Hilliard Division of Police between 5:20 and 6:40 a.m. Aug. 3 from a vehicle parked on the 3800 block of Park Mill Run Drive.

Property loss was reported at $1,014.

In other recent Hilliard police incidents:

* A gas grill and propane tank valued at $234 were reported stolen between 9:30 p.m. Aug. 4 and 11:20 a.m. Aug. 5 from the 4900 block of Pine Avenue.

* A 45-year-old man and a 39-year-old man each were arrested for felony possession of drugs at 3:35 a.m. Aug. 1 on Interstate 270 southbound at Roberts Road.

* A 31-year-old man was arrested for felony drug abuse at 12:20 a.m. Aug. 2 on the 3500 block of Veterans Memorial Drive.

* Three people were arrested after officers responded to a report of people looking into cars at 12:10 a.m. Aug. 3 on the 4400 block of Mountain Laurel Road. A 33-year-old woman was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, a 44-year-old man was arrested for a theft warrant through the Dublin Police Department and a 69-year-old woman was arrested for receiving stolen property.

The 69-year-old woman had a vehicle that had been reported stolen, according to police.

* A 52-year-old man was arrested for felony possession of drugs at 5:20 a.m. Aug. 3 on the 3800 block of Park Mill Run Drive.

* A 37-year-old woman was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia at 8:05 p.m. Aug. 4 at Norwich Street and Hamilton Road.

* A 55-year-old man was arrested for drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors, at 1:05 a.m. Aug. 6 on at Edgewyn Avenue and Lacon Road.

* A 35-year-old man told police Aug. 3 that a known person set fire to his 2008 SUV between 8 p.m. June 10 and 7 a.m. June 11.

* A family told police a man exposed himself at 12:45 p.m. Aug. 2 at Roger A. Reynolds Municipal Park, 3800 Veterans Memorial Drive.