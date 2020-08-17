The Liberty Township trustees have opened a dialogue with business owners in search of ways they can work together to help businesses struggling during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

"We spend a lot of time trying to attract new business to the township, but right now we have to work to help the ones we have," trustee Bryan Newell said during an Aug. 13 Zoom roundtable with elected officials and business owners.

In addition to township officials and committee members, local businesses and their representatives participating in the roundtable included Sabra Kershaw from WesBanco, John Cordas from Shorty's Pizza & Growl, Chelsea Norris from Kimberly's Diamond Corner, Trisha Rich of the Bounce Club, Sue Macklis of the Glass Slipper, Andrea Thomas from Cute as a Button and State Farm agent Brian Davis.

Pam Miller, Greater Powell Chamber of Commerce executive director, and Delaware County economic development director Bob Lamb also took part in the video meeting.

In the brainstorming session, trustees discussed a range of topics, including the possible passage of a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, zoning variances for outdoor occupancy and the Delaware County commissioners' Revolving Loan Fund, an initiative of the county's Economic Recovery Advisory Team.

Use of the township's outdoor spaces, virtual and other special events, and a variety of possible collaborative projects also were discussed.

"Now that we've started this conversation, we need it to continue," said trustee Shyra Eichhorn. "We're going to be in this situation for a while."

Trustees set a followup roundtable for 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25. Eichhorn encouraged any business in the township, including those in the city of Powell, to participate.

Anyone interested in participating should email township human resources director Cathy Buehrer at cbuehrer@libertytwp.org for the Zoom link. Eichhorn said the link would be posted to the township's social-media outlets, as well.

