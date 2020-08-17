This view from the SkyGlider on the midway shows vendors and, in the distance, the grandstand during the 1979 Ohio State Fair, which ran Aug. 14 to 26.

The first state fair was scheduled for 1849 but was canceled because of an outbreak of Asiatic cholera.

The following year, the fair was held in Cincinnati and then moved to other cities before settling at its current location at the Ohio Expo Center in 1886.

This year's fair, scheduled July 29 to Aug. 9, was canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.