A business reported more than $12,000 in unauthorized credit-card purchases at 2:44 p.m. Aug. 4 on the 6500 block of West Campus Oval, according to the New Albany Police Department.

A human-resources director told police a previous employee had made unauthorized purchases from Feb. 3 to Feb. 20 with a company credit card, totaling $12,357.48, according to the police report.

Because the former employee had not responded to a company email in April about the money owed, the company decided to press charges.

Information about the employee was redacted in the report.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

* Identity fraud was reported at 12:56 p.m. Aug. 8 on the 4200 block of Olmsted Road.

* A wallet, two debit cards and a bicycle were reported stolen at 9:17 a.m. Aug. 8 from an open garage at a residence on the 7400 block of Hampsted Square North.

Two other associated reports listed stolen items from unlocked vehicles in the area. They included $5 in loose change reported stolen at 10:39 a.m. Aug. 8 a driver's license and two credit cards reported stolen at 12:47 p.m. Aug. 8 from vehicles parked on the 7300 block of Hampsted Square North.

Another resident on the 7400 block of Hampsted Square North at 12:13 p.m. Aug. 9 reported a theft from a vehicle, as well.

* A Columbus man at 10:17 a.m. Aug. 7 told police that a man drove by the 4600 block of Yantis Drive, where the reporting party was completing landscaping work, and yelled a racial epithet at him. The man said something similar has happened twice previously.

* A 51-year-old Newark woman was cited for illegal possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drug-abuse instruments and a 25-year-old Newark woman was arrested for possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 8:14 p.m. Aug. 6 at state Route 161 and Kitzmiller Road.

* Menacing via phone was reported at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at a business on the 100 block of West Main Street.

* A 35-year-old Pataskala man was charged with OVI after a traffic stop at 12:57 a.m. Aug. 6 at state Route 161 westbound and Beech Road.

* A 55-year-old New Albany man was cited for domestic violence and aggravated assault at 2:05 p.m. Aug. 5 on the 200 block of West Main Street.

* Identity fraud was reported at 3:15 p.m. Aug. 4 on the 8100 block of Wolcott Loop.

* Broken windows on a vehicle were reported at 7:52 a.m. Aug. 4 on the 7200 block of Marylebury Square.

* Racially charged graffiti on six portable toilets was reported at 12:51 p.m. Aug. 3 at a construction site on the 1500 block of Beech Road.

* A 31-year-old Columbus man was cited for drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use after a traffic stop at 12:04 a.m. Aug. 3 at state Route 161 eastbound and Beech Road.