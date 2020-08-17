The Delaware County Sheriff's Office said $5,000 was stolen when a resident of the 1200 block of Church Street in Lewis Center was contacted by a telephone scammer.

The resident was told he needed to send the money to help his daughter, who ostensibly had gotten into trouble with the law.

The incident was reported at 6:28 p.m. Aug. 5.

In other recent county sheriff's reports:

* Several incidents were reported in early August at a business on the 7200 block of Graphics Way in Lewis Center.

A Columbus resident said he purchased components of a bathroom shower, valued at $592, and met a contractor in the parking lot at the business.

The resident loaded the items into the contractor's truck, but a disagreement ensued in which the contractor reportedly asked for payment before starting the job.

Reports said the contractor then drove off with the shower components.

The incident was reported at 1:24 p.m. Aug. 8.

Tools including a router kit and a saw kit, together worth $2,770, were stolen from the business in a theft reported at 10:33 a.m. Aug. 1.

Reports said one man loaded a large shopping cart with multiple items and proceeded to the back of the store, while a second man purchased a large item that required pickup. All of the unpaid items from the cart, along with the paid item, were loaded into a truck by the suspects, according to reports.

A laser level valued at $189 was reported stolen from the business at 11:52 a.m. Aug. 2.

Finally, a resident of Fort Worth, Texas, said his vehicle, valued at $1,000, was stolen from the parking lot of the business at 12:32 p.m. Aug. 2.

In recent Powell police reports:

* A resident of the 2500 block of Triple Crown Crossing reported the loss of $194 in connection with a stolen ATM card at 11:26 p.m. Aug. 8.

* A resident of Beavercreek said three credit cards were stolen on the 3400 block of Sawmill Drive in an incident reported at 5:26 p.m. Aug. 3.