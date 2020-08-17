A 25-year-old Columbus man was arrested on multiple charges shortly after 1:34 a.m. Aug. 6 after police received a report of a suspicious car at a hotel on the 2800 block of Taylor Road Southwest.

According to reports, the man faces charges of assault, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police reports:

* A Blacklick man reported his gold 2013 Ford F-150 pickup was stolen from a gas station on the 7900 block of East Broad Street at 5:58 p.m. Aug. 4.

* A 35-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on burglary and criminal-trespassing charges shortly after 5:46 p.m. Aug 3 after police responded to a report of a suspicious person on the 7900 block of Slate Ridge Boulevard.

* A 37-year-old Reynoldsburg woman was arrested on domestic-violence and assault charges shortly after 10:58 a.m. Aug. 2, after officers were called to a domestic disturbance at a home on the 7400 block of Wind River Drive.

* Officers issued a mayor's-court summons to a 35-year-old Columbus man on charges of criminal trespassing after being called to a department store on the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 2.

* A worker at an eyeglasses store on the 2300 block of Taylor Park Drive called police at 3:04 p.m. Aug. 2 to report a man left with a "tray of frames" and fled in a maroon SUV.