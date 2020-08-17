Eyad "Eddy" Hussein says a sub needs to be properly toasted. Otherwise, it's just a sandwich.

Hussein said that is one of the little things that adds up to big flavor at his new shop, Eddy's Subs & Stuff at 4049 E. Livingston Ave. in Columbus.

First on the list is the bread. Hussein said he looked hither and yon until he found a local vendor selling sub buns from Turano Baking Co. just outside Chicago.

"It was so hard to source," he said.

All 10 signature subs are toasted and garnished with a special dressing made of oil and herbs.

"I think the bread and dressing make our subs," he said. "(The dressing) gives it a distinct taste people aren't used to."

Hussein said he kept the concept as simple as possible.

"There are so many fish-and-chicken places here," he said. "I wanted to do something different and tasty, something customers would like."

Among the sub options are the club, roast beef, corned beef, pizza (with cheese, pepperoni and tomato sauce) and "Eddy's Special," which has cheese, ham, salami and traditional garnishes.

Customers also might like the prices: $4.99 for a 6-inch sub and $6.99 for a 12-incher. Add fries or chips and a drink for $2.95, and a meal still is less than $10, Hussein said.

Other handheld options are available, including gyros, a burger, a chicken sandwich and a Philly cheesesteak, plus assorted sides and salads.

Fresh chicken, specifically wings, make up a sizable portion of the menu.

Whole wings, both the flats and drummies, are marinated in a wet-spice compound for at least 24 hours, dredged in a specialty breading and fried to order, with seasonings added while they're hot. They are served with a choice of hot sauce: Buffalo or homemade barbecue.

"Mini wings," either the flat or the drummy, are fried without breading and tossed in sauce before serving.

Boneless chicken tenders, prepared the same way as whole chicken wings, also are an option.

Hussein also owns Eddy's Chicken and Waffles, which he started in 2017 at 3252 Noe-Bixby Road in southeast Columbus.

"It's been tough, when everything was contracting and permits and rising food costs," he said.

The expansion made sense because he could modify the building to suit his desire for quick-serve food and no seating but carryout and delivery services.

Of his two concepts, the sub shop will be easier to expand, he said.

"Right now, if the right opportunity comes up, I'll do it," he said. "I don't want to force it."

Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call 614-725-4004.

Hot Chicken Takeover and Mikey's Late Night Slice are pairing up once again to create a pizza made with the former's Nashville-style chicken, housemade ranch dressing and pickles.

The collaboration, dating back to 2016, resulted in Hot Mikey's Takeover Pizza, which will be available at all Columbus Late Night Slice locations through Sunday, Aug. 23.

Aside from carryout, the pizzas will be available through the DoorDash and Uber Eats delivery services.

Taco Loco now is Villa Bonita Mexican Restaurant, 5467 Bethel Sawmill Center in northwest Columbus.

The casual Mexican restaurant, owned by husband and wife Edgar Brambila and Cindy Solis, has a menu of budget-priced fajitas, burritos, tacos, quesadillas and such.

Signature entrees include costillas verde (pork ribs cooked in tomatillo sauce), media pollo (a marinated and grilled half chicken) and langostinos al gusto (grilled crustaceans served with a choice of sauce).

