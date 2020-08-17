Two Westerville residents recently reported someone filed for unemployment benefits using their identities.

According to Westerville Division of Police incident reports, the residents received letters from the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services that the claims were denied.

The first incident involved a Glacier Pass resident and was reported at 8:23 p.m. Aug 1.

The resident told police he was unaware of when or how his information was compromised.

Police suggested the resident put a hold on his credit accounts.

The resident in the second incident went to police headquarters, 29 S. State St., to file a report that someone attempted to file an unemployment claim using his name.

The resident told police he wanted to document the incident.

The resident said he has activated an identity-security program to protect his accounts.

In other recent Westerville police incident reports:

* A customer at a business on South Cleveland Avenue reportedly caused a disturbance about having to wear a face mask according to a report filed at 11:29 p.m. July 31.

The person yelled at store employees and left prior to the arrival of an officer.

* A raccoon was stuck in a bird feeder in the backyard of a West Main Street residence, according to a report filed at 6:51 a.m. Aug. 1.

Police were able to use a snare pole to free it from the feeder, reports said.

* A Colony Drive resident said she went outside to smoke at 8:51 p.m. July 30 and saw five ducklings, but not their mother.

The caller, who relayed information through an interpreter, said the ducklings were at the rear of the building, and she is annoyed because they leave excrement on the concrete and she steps in it.

The caller said she wanted police to take them to the zoo or shoot them.

An officer told the woman that the ducklings were outside and there was nothing he could do, reports said.