Another food mart/gas station recently has been proposed along state Route 315, north of Interstate 270.

The proposed Sheetz food/fuel stop would not enhance this congested location – there already are two other gas/fast food/beer stations here.

And the new underground fuel storage tanks proposed, on the northwest corner of the Olentangy Valley Centre, would be next door and directly upgrade from a community drinking-water system. The now unsullied wells that service Worthington Hills will be threatened by this intrusive and unnecessary project.

A relatively peaceful office building was razed to make way for what would be the third gasoline/coffee/beer stop proposed at this distressing bottleneck in Olentangy River Road; apparently the new owners are looking for more profitable occupants. And an unsightly retirement colossus already has been shoehorned into this shopping center, devouring most of the existing and necessary parking lot space.

This is certainly not what was expected from our new neighbors, Continental Hills LLC, the current/new owners/developers of the Olentangy Valley Centre.

Perhaps additional parking is what's most urgently needed at this already severely choking location.

Benjamin Knepper

Mount Air