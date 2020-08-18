The railroad crossing on East Wilson Bridge Road in Worthington will be closed from Monday, Aug. 24, to Sept. 11 for safety upgrades, according to Worthington officials.

New curbs and medians will be constructed to improve the safety of the crossing as required by the Ohio Rail Development Commission in preparation for the nearby Northeast Gateway project, according to a press release sent by the city Tuesday, Aug. 18.

The work is being coordinated with the CSX and Norfolk Southern railroads, the release said.

