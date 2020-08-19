Amazon wants to build a fulfillment center on 100 acres on the west side of Beech Road, south of the state Route 161 interchange, in New Albany, according to city officials.

New Albany City Council on Aug. 18 approved a resolution that included agreements with Amazon.com Services LLC for the company to move forward with the project, which would create at least 1,000 jobs, according to the meeting’s legislative report.

The city is offering a 15-year, 100% real-property-tax abatement through its Community Reinvestment Area program, according to the legislative report.

City Manager Joseph Stefanov also was authorized to enter into one or more development agreements that “will memorialize the infrastructure investments specific to roadway improvements that are a typical part of the engineering-review process,” the report said.

Council members voted 7-0 to approve the resolution for the fulfillment center, city spokesman Scott McAfee said.

New Albany already is home to an Amazon Web Services data center at 2570 Beech Road NW, and the company is building other data-center facilities on the east side of Harrison Road and north of Innovation Campus Way and at the northeast corner of Beech Road and Jug Street.

McAfee said the Aug. 18 vote is the first step to welcoming the fulfillment center project to New Albany.

“Amazon has a great track record here in central Ohio,” he said. “This fulfillment center will be a fantastic addition to our business park.”

The legislative report said a total investment of $250 million is estimated, and that includes $125 million for the construction of a minimum 700,000-square-foot, first-floor footprint.

The project would create a minimum of 1,000 jobs by the end of 2024, the report said, and a minimum estimated aggregate annual payroll for those new employees would be $31.2 million.

Construction is slated to begin in September and could conclude by August 2022, the report said.

Amazon officials did not immediately return an Aug. 19 request for comment on the project.

