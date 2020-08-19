Miriam Elizabeth Stubbs, 95, of Alledonia, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at her home.



She was born April 1, 1925, in Alledonia, a daughter of the late David and Nada Caldwell Mowder.



Miriam was retired from the US Postal Service where she had served as Post Master of the Alledonia Post Office.



She and her late husband, Tom, also owned and operated the former Mowder Brothers General Store. She was a member of the Armstrongs Mills United Methodist Church and the Order of Eastern Star.



Surviving are her children, Marcia Jo (Steve) Wells of Alledonia and Gregg (Rena) Stubbs of Dublin; grandchildren, Hannah Stubbs and Ben Stubbs, Ryan (Kayla) Wells, and Troy (Danielle) Hinkle; great-grandchildren, Kaylee Wells and Kera and Blake Hinkle; several nieces and nephews, and many friends.



In addition to her parents and her husband, Tom, Miriam was preceded in death by a grandson, Troy Wells, also her twin brother, Dr. Merwin Mowder.



Graveside services were held Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Powhatan Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Armstrongs Mills United Methodist Church, c/o Marcia Stubbs, 56014 Brands Run Road, Alledonia, Ohio 43902. Offer condolences at www.harperfh.net