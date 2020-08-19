An updated reopening plan approved by the Upper Arlington school board Aug. 18 doesn’t go far enough, according to an attorney representing parents of students suing the district over its decision to start the 2020-21 school year online.

Classes started virtually Wednesday, Aug. 19 — the same day a status conference on the lawsuit filed by multiple law firms was scheduled at 9:30 a.m. over Zoom video, according to Franklin County Common Pleas Court documents.

“We were under the belief the district was going to take a big step by getting many kids back to school, including kids with (individual education plans),” attorney Rex Elliott said in an email to The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 18.

