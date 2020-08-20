It has been about four years since Caamp broke through to national acclaim with a song about local life.



From there, the folk band has built its brand with lyrics about emerald green oceans, shooting stars, and long trips. It should come as no surprise, then, that the Columbus trio is passionate about the environment.



The group’s newest single, "Fall, Fall, Fall," released earlier this month, is in part a plea for others to act against climate change and other threats to nature before it’s too late.



"I’ve been feeling a buildup of rage, really, just for the environmental pains that humans have caused increasingly and especially in this latest (presidential) administration — repealing (environmental policies)," said singer/guitarist Taylor Meier, 26, of the Old North. "In many cases, humans are what’s wrong and we need to be doing more."



Meier joined his bandmates, banjo player Evan Westfall and bassist Matt Vinson, as the headlining act of a special, virtual edition of the Nelsonville Music Festival last weekend. The event featured different lineups on the Stuart’s Opera House YouTube channel.



Other performers at this year’s Nelsonville Music Festival include Tank and the Bangas, Lydia Loveless, snarls, and Counterfeit Madison.



"They filmed each band’s set in a different, special place in Athens," Meier said. "It’s just three to five songs and a couple stories. … It’s really low-key, like one of those Zoom concerts, but just a little spruced up because they have great audio and great video."



Athens is where Caamp was born. Meier moved to the city in 2012 for a brief stint at Ohio University, and was later joined by Westfall, a childhood friend. They honed their sound and recorded their self-titled album in 2016. (Vinson joined the band later.)



The track, "Ohio," became a juggernaut on Spotify in 2016, making the platform’s Viral 50 chart and catapulting the band’s popularity.



"We didn’t even have a manager," Meier recalled. "We started getting calls and emails, people wanting to FaceTime us and wondering what we’re doing. We’re just like, ‘We’re not doing anything. We’re just sitting here in Ohio.’"



Next came more streaming success, a partnership with Mick Management, a consistent touring schedule and more records. Caamp’s latest album, "By & By," was released in 2019. The group also achieved a milestone last year, selling out three nights at the Newport Music Hall on High Street in Columbus.



"That venue is where Evan and I grew up watching our favorite bands," Meier said. "That’s a lot of people, that’s a lot of love. It was a very overwhelming and gratifying experience."



Caamp has also played the legendary Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island twice, and will return in 2021. This weekend, however, will be the musicians’ first appearance at the Nelsonville fest — even though they have been invited in the past.



"Nelsonville is so near and dear to our hearts that we didn’t really want to play it until we could headline it," Meier said. "We’ve been kinda holding out on them."



The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent quarantine time has allowed the band to reset and start working on a new album, Meier said.



It also has been a time of reflection, especially given the recent Black Lives Matter protests. It’s a topic that also is addressed on "Fall, Fall, Fall," which asks the listener, "Will you fall for your furies?"



"How much are you going to let crumble because of your hatred?" Meier explained. "Are you going to let love into your heart and see what you can make with your own hands and with your community?"



Though there are now Black Lives Matter signs in Meier’s hometown of Upper Arlington, he said the neighborhood wasn’t always attempting to engage the issue — especially given that there were very few people of color in the area.



"It’s kind of embarrassing to talk about, but there were four Black kids in my graduating class of 420," he said.



But Meier also said he is encouraged by the current civil rights movement.



"It seems like the tides have turned," he said. "And in UA, to see those signs fly up and see the (Joe) Biden signs and — despite your political differences — just doing what you have to do to vote out hate, I think it’s very important."