The annual Ohio Bigfoot Conference held last weekend at Salt Fork State Park normally draws quite a crowd but due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, the number was down for both vendors and attendees.



The event originally started in Newcomerstown in the 1980s for the purpose of making people aware that Ohio has a lot of alleged bigfoot sightings with legitimate witnesses and reports that could mean there’s the possibility of a bigfoot-type creature living in the state.



"We have been doing the conferences for years and years," said Marc DeWerth, event organizer. "They now are growing where ever we go to as the popularity of the subject grows and when ‘Finding Bigfoot’ the show came out that just caused it to cataclysm."



When DeWerth took over the conference, he started holding it at Salt Fork State Park.



The conference for 2020 was originally scheduled to take place in May, but was postponed due to the pandemic.



DeWerth said he worked with the park lodge and had the health department come out and set up a protocol requiring masks in the facility and distancing.



"The people attending the event are doing a really good job at that and the way they have the seating set up, it’s all set up to CDC requirements in groups of six-foot distances. They measured off with tape measures," DeWerth said.



With the social distancing requirements, the event was unable to host the number of guests and vendors it has in the past.



In typical years, the main conference room would have about 400 people, but this year they were limited to no more than 180, according to DeWerth.



The event originally had 35 vendors scheduled, but half of those canceled. The vendors who did set up were spread out on all three levels of the lodge with at least 10 feet between tables.



"It was something I almost canceled many times, but then when I come down here and meet with the lodge and work with the people here, of course, the people want it to go on," DeWerth said.



He said he felt kind of like being between a rock and a hard place when it came to deciding to hold the conference or not, because vendors were booked and many people had rooms booked at the lodge for the event.



He decided to go on with the event when Gov. Mike DeWine released the requirements for the state in regard to holding events. He decided that if the requirements could be met then they would go ahead with the conference.



Interested parties and vendors who did cancel, have either applied their tickets to next year’s conference or received a refund.



"So it’s a much smaller event this year, but it’s a much safer event," DeWerth said. "Everything in there is happy as can be. We are practicing safe distances and much of the stuff we try to do outside now. We are doing a lot of stuff outside this weekend such as a lot of walks where people can social distance, even the campfire at night is all spread out," he said. "We tell people if you have a health condition don’t come, there’s no reason to be here."



DeWerth describes this year's conference as a challenge, noting that he has been doing the conference for years dealing with all different situations, but this was the toughest one."



Myra Hamlin, of New Philadelphia, came out to event just out of curiosity and to check out the vendors and merchandise.



"I had a conversation with the guy who takes old paintings and paints creatures like bigfoot and mothman," Hamlin said. "I would like to see the conference when it doesn't have all the restrictions."