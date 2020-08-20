There’s still time for a few more adventures before school starts and the cooler weather kicks in. I’ll be highlighting attractions, activities, and festivals right here on a weekly basis. From local music and shows to options for those of you who don’t mind traveling a bit, there’s something for everyone. Be sure to double-check all activities, as cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic can still occur. At the time of writing, all events listed have not been canceled. Events listed are for Aug. 23-29.



Aug. 23



M&H Stable Fun Show. Saddle up and head down to Salesville for an Open Fun Arena Show. Visitors can bring their horses and participate in a variety of events. From barrel racing to bobbing for apples (horse style), everyone will have a blast. You don’t have to bring a horse to come to watch and enjoy the fun, spectators are welcome. Concessions will be available, and various "cakewalks" will be happening throughout the show. Entry fees range from $3 to $10 dollars per class, and there is a $5 grounds fee per horse for anyone bringing horses. For more information, contact Jake Sandy at 740-801-8597 or Rena Martin at 740-801-0992. M&H Stable and Arena, 19092 Raven Road, Salesville.



Fair Food Carry Out. Muskingum County fairgrounds are once again having their fair food carryout days. There will be vendors each week serving up a variety of fair foods. This week the options include Italian sausages, chopped steak, corn dogs, cotton candy, and more. Food vendors are doing carry-out only, and are available at the fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call the fairgrounds at 740-453-3068.



Aug. 25



Private Curator Tour of "Swing: Music of the 40’s." Join feature exhibit curator Jacob Masters as you experience the "Music of the 40’s." Learn about the stories behind the artifacts, how the design for the exhibit came to fruition, and how it all connects to the Dennison Depot. The tour is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. and runs Wednesday, as well. Advance reservations are required, and tickets can be purchased for $10 at www.eventbrite.com. Museum members are free. Dennison Railroad Depot Museum, 400 Center St., Dennison.



Aug. 27



The Hoppers — Live in Concert. Join ‘America’s Favorite Gospel Family’ for an evening of soulful, uplifting music. The Hoppers have been performing together since 1957, with younger generations continuing the tradition. The show is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $36 to $52 and can be purchased at https://www.dhgroup.com/theater/the-hoppers-2020. Ohio Star Theater at Dutch Valley, 1387 Old Route 39 NE, Sugarcreek.



Caribbean Nights at Schenk Lake. Make the scenic drive to Oglebay and enjoy the music of steel drum music of Josh Garrett. The perfect summer evening awaits, with extended mini golf hours for "Mini Golf Under the Lights" from 8 to 10 p.m., ice cream, trails to explore and fish to catch. Concessions will be available. Admission is $3 for adults and $1 for kids age 7 and under. Oglebay, 465 Lodge Drive, Wheeling.



Aug. 28



Whiskey Bound. Head on out to the patio at the New Philadelphia VFW to get your toes tapping with Whiskey Bound. A true to their roots ‘party country’ band, their blend of classic rock, southern and country favorites are sure to make you smile. They encourage audience participation, so grab a cowbell and join in the performance. The show is scheduled to run from 7 to 10 p.m. New Philadelphia VFW, 441 Park Ave., NW, New Philadelphia.



