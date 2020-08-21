A woman told the Columbus Division of Police a man followed her and exposed himself to her at Whetstone Park, 3923 N. High St., between 5:30 and 6 p.m. Aug. 6.

The woman said she was walking her dog and encountered the man, who gave the dog a pet and continued walking in the opposite direction.

The woman later noticed the man was behind her, she told police. She said she walked to a less-crowded part of the park to confirm the man was following her, but he went another way.

The man then showed up again, and the two began talking. The woman said the man continued to ask her questions and wouldn't leave, and then she noticed his pants were unzipped and his penis was exposed.

The woman asked the man to zip up his pants, but instead he asked her to touch his penis, reports said.

In other recent Clintonville police reports:

* Officers were dispatched to a business on the 3300 block of Indianola Avenue at 2:15 a.m. Aug. 13 on a report of a burglary.

When they arrived, they found the glass of the store's front door had been broken. No one was inside, but officers noted $8 worth of cigarettes had been stolen.

* A resident of the 100 block of West Weber Road lost $2,900 in a scam reported Aug. 15.

The woman said a caller told her he was with the DEA and asked her to transfer the money via a phone app.

* A man told police someone stole all four tires from his truck while it was parked on the first block of West Lakeview Avenue between 10 p.m. Aug. 17 and 6 a.m. Aug. 18.

The tires are valued at $3,000, reports said.

* The manager of a business on the 4500 block of North High Street told police someone grabbed a chain saw worth $145, then ran out of the store, fleeing in a minivan driven by another person.

The theft took place at 7:10 p.m. Aug. 13, reports said.

* A resident of the 100 block of Charleston Avenue said someone broke the basement windows at the rear of his house between 10 a.m. and 12:20 p.m. Aug. 17.

Damage was estimated at $100.

* Someone reported they saw three people trespassing inside the former North High School building, 100 E. Arcadia Ave., at 9:09 p.m. Aug. 12.

Officers searched the school and detained the three suspects, reports said.

* A resident of the first block of West Lakeview Avenue made two reports – one Aug. 14 and another Aug. 18 – of continued menacing via text messages and social media.