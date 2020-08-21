Delaware police reported two residents were scammed out of thousands of dollars in early August.

A resident of the 200 block of South Sandusky Street lost $10,000 in an incident reported Aug. 4.

The resident said he sent the money in the form of gift cards to a caller who told him it was needed to resolve a warrant for his arrest.

In an incident reported Aug. 9, a resident of the 300 block of York Avenue said she received a phone call from someone she believed to be a representative of an international electronics company.

The caller indicated there was a problem with the resident's phone, offered to correct the problem and obtained the resident's personal information.

The resident said she later noticed fraudulent transactions of more than $2,000 on her checking account.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

* Charges were forwarded to Delaware County Juvenile Court in connection with a cellphone valued at $800 being stolen from the 500 block of Boulder Drive in an incident reported at 11:35 p.m. Aug. 14.

* A man was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after police were called to the scene of an attempted burglary on the 100 block of East Winter Street, reported at 11:04 a.m. Aug. 10.

* Prescription medication and $20 in cash were stolen from a car parked on the 200 block of Lake Street, reported at 3:01 p.m. Aug. 5.

* A man was issued a summons for possession of marijuana after police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at 2:57 a.m. Aug. 7 at Pennsylvania Avenue and Hickory Lane.

* Police said a firearm, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found with a man who was unconscious in his vehicle on the 100 block of Johnson Drive at 4:20 a.m. Aug. 4.

* A woman was arrested after a theft reported at 2:55 p.m. Aug. 3 at a business on the 1700 block of Columbus Pike. Police said clothing, a wallet and a speaker, together worth $95, were recovered.

* A computer printer valued at $80 was stolen from a residence on the 600 block of Carson Farms Boulevard in a theft reported at 4:26 p.m. Aug. 3.

* A resident of the 200 block of Park Avenue said $235 was lost when his debit card was used for several unauthorized transactions in Columbus in an incident reported at 11:54 a.m. Aug. 3.