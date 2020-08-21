Equity, a family-owned, Hilliard-based developer, is in the early stages of planning a $150 million mixed-use development called TruePointe in northeast Hilliard.

The 22-acre site is south of Equity’s 88,000-square-foot corporate campus at 4653 Trueman Blvd. and is nestled between Trueman Boulevard and Interstate 270.

“This will be the first mixed-use development of its kind in Hilliard,” said Austin Wathen, senior vice president of real-estate services for Equity.

Nothing has been submitted to the city, but staff members have viewed a conceptual plan, said Hilliard economic-development director David Meadows.

“We are excited they are exploring such a unique and significant development in our community,” Meadows said.

The plan calls for about 205,000 square feet of Class A office space, about 20,000 square feet of retail and approximately 350 residential units, Wathen said.

Class A office space includes the newest products on the market, with high-end finishes, design and construction, Wathen said.

“We are in contract (talks) with the (land)owner,” he said, but the sale is contingent upon approval of a development plan.

Equity has no timeline for the project’s progress, Wathen said.

“We have just begun to market it,” he said. “The response will determine how quickly we will go forward.”

The development’s frontage to I-270 should entice office tenants, he said.

As far as retail uses and restaurants, Wathen said, “fine dining and fast casual” are the targets.

“We are not looking at any national chains,” he said.

Wathen said his firm is familiar with Hilliard’s strategic plan and master-development plan for the corridor and are planning accordingly.

Early plans include eight apartment buildings, two office buildings and two additional buildings with mixed uses, Wathen said.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo